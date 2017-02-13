× Nominations for Iowa’s Best Burger

Des Moines, IA — Today, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council began the search to find Iowa’s best burger. This is the eighth year the contest has been held.

Nominations will be accepted from Monday, February 13 to Monday March 13, 2017. You can also text the word BEEF to 313131 or send your vote in by mail. It will be narrowed down to ten finalists. Judges will then take part in taste tests to determine a winner.

Last year’s winner was the Chuckwagon Restaurant in Adair, Iowa.