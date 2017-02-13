× Make those outdoor plans this weekend… Still talking around 60 for highs

Good looking start to the new week as we had plenty of sun again but less wind and mild temperatures around 50 degrees.

Shouldn’t be a bad night either as the mercury will only drop around the 30 degree mark.

On Tuesday, I don’t see much of a change from today except a bit breezy from time to time. This will follow the coolest air of the week as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Keep in mind, that’s seasonal for this time of year.

Fortunately, that cool air will be a one day stay as highs will climb from the upper 40s on Thursday to around the 60 degree mark heading into the upcoming weekend. An extra bonus will be plenty of sunshine will continue during this stretch as well.

Later next week is when cool, Canadian air spills back across the Midwest again.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

