× Jeffrey Sandusky, son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, arrested on child sex abuse charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) – The son of convicted child molester and former assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested Monday on multiple charges involving the sexual assault of two minors. The charges against Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, of State College, stem from an investigation that began in November 2016. According to a court document, the alleged assaults occurred in March 2013.

The victim’s father alerted Pennsylvania State Police after he learned of text messages Sandusky had sent to them. The victim’s mother, whom Sandusky lived with along with the children, was made aware of the text messages the day before. She immediately asked Sandusky to leave her home. She had been dating Sandusky for six years. Sandusky reportedly said at that time that he was sorry. The first victim told police that Sandusky made his/her mother ‘happy’ so he said he was reluctant to say something to their mother earlier.

After downloading the text messages and extension interviews with the two minor victims, State Police filed a total of 14 charges against Sandusky that included Criminal Solicitation – Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Criminal Solicitation – Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Criminal Solicitation – Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse, Criminal Solicitation – Child Pornography, and Corruption of Minors

Following arraignment, Sandusky was sent to Centre County Prison after failing to post $200,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing later this month. His attorney, Lance Marshall, was unable to be reached for comment.

From Affidavit:

“text messages from Jeffrey Sandusky to victim #1 he asks [REDACTED] and that it’s not weird because he studied medicine. Jeffery Sandusky advises victim #1 that nobody needs to know… Sandusky then advises victim #1 to not show these text to anyone. Jeffery Sandusky then asks victim #1 again to send him [REDACTED] and advises that it’s not for him and he’s already seen [REDACTED].”

“Victim #1 advised that [REDACTED] has constantly felt that Jefferey Sandusky has looked at [REDACTED] inappropriately and stares… [Victim #1 does not shower when Sandusky is around them]… because [REDACTED] does not feel sale with him there”

“Victim #1 also advised that Jeffery Sandusky has made sexual comments before to [REDACTED] and stated ‘he is always looking at me in weird ways, starring me up and down’.”

“Several years ago… Victim #2 stated… received a text from Jeffery… saying ‘I have a question, don’t tell…’ [REDACTED] Victim #2 responded why would you ask me that? Jeffery replied back that he wanted to ‘know how it felt’.”

Accusations:

(Offense 1) Statutory Sexual Assault – “[Sandusky] did engage in sexual intercourse with a complainant under the age of 16 years…[Victim #2].

(Offense 2) Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – “”[Sandusky] did engage in deviate sexual intercourse per os or per anus with a complainant under the age of 16 years [victim #2]

(Offense 3) Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts – “Sandusky, did solicit, encourage and request Victim #1… to send [REDACTED] to his cellular telephone”

(Offense 4) Unlawful Contract With Minor – “Sandusky did solicit, encourage and request victim #1… to send him [REDACTED] to his cellular telephone… and did solicit [REDACTED] from victim #2”

(Offense 5) Sexual Abuse of Children – “[Sandusky] intentionally views or knowingly possesses or controls any… material depicting a child under the age of 18 years engaging in prohibited sexual act or the simulation of such act… [Sandusky] did solicit victim #1… to send [REDACTED] to his cellular telephone”

(Offense 6) Corruption of Minors – “Any act corrupted or tends to corrupt the morals of any minor… Sandusky did ask victim #1… to send [REDACTED] to his cellular telephone and did ask victim #2… for [REDACTED].