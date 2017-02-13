Spring Valley Hall bests Winnebago 52-30.
Halls cruises to Sectional win
-
Tyler Hall named Big Sky player of the week
-
Easton Valley cruises past Prince of Peace
-
Pleasant Valley best Muscatine
-
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez voted into the Hall of Fame
-
Cubs World Series trophy stopping in the QC on multi-state road trip
-
-
Kewanee holds off Hall for win
-
Christmas lights show set to ‘Go Cubs Go’ brings World Series cheer to the holidays
-
East Valley girls score big win
-
North girls bounce back with win over Pleasant Valley
-
Easton Valley with the big win over Prince of Peace
-
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West
-
Giovanine to Hall of Fame
-
Ethan Happ, Nicholas Baer and Tyler Hall playing great in college