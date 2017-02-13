Every state’s favorite romantic comedy

Favorite romantic comedies by state, map from Cable TV.com

Whether you’re single or taken, Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to kick back with your favorite romantic comedy.

“Pretty in Pink” is a Midwest favorite, but Illinoisans are most likely to flip on “The Break-up” while Iowans prefer “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Of course, as Cable TV‘s research shows, that everybody loves to see their home state on the big screen:

Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama”

Alaska: “The Proposal”

California: “500 Days of Summer”

Hawaii: “50 First Dates”

New York: “You’ve Got Mail”

Pennsylvania: “Silver Linings Playbook”

Washington state: “Sleepless in Seattle

 