Every state’s favorite romantic comedy

Whether you’re single or taken, Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to kick back with your favorite romantic comedy.
“Pretty in Pink” is a Midwest favorite, but Illinoisans are most likely to flip on “The Break-up” while Iowans prefer “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Of course, as Cable TV‘s research shows, that everybody loves to see their home state on the big screen:
Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama”
Alaska: “The Proposal”
California: “500 Days of Summer”
Hawaii: “50 First Dates”
New York: “You’ve Got Mail”
Pennsylvania: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Washington state: “Sleepless in Seattle