You’re likely to catch spring fever this week

The winter blues will be no match for the weather this week! The sunshine on this Sunday will give way to a clear sky Sunday night. It will be chilly with lows in the mid 20s, but the winds will be much calmer.

There’s more sun on the way for Monday along with the mild weather. With that sunshine and winds from the southwest, it’s likely we’ll get around 50 on Monday.

As for Valentine’s Day, it will be very similar with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will continue to be in the upper 40s.

A touch of cooler air will return for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s, but the whole week will remain sunny. We’ll be right back into some mild weather by Friday and the weekend. Highs will rebound into the 50s once again!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham