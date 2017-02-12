× Putin says he’s ready for a face-to-face meeting with Pres. Trump

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia– Russian President Vladimir Putin says he’s ready for a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump. He made the comments during a visit with the President of Slovenia, the birthplace of First Lady Melania Trump.

Putin says he hopes to try and restore U.S.-Russia relations, but that both sides must be committed. So far, no date has been set.

Meantime, President Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House tomorrow. The visit comes as Trump promises to re-negotiate the North American free trade agreement. Some Canadian leaders are concerned about ending up as collateral damage in a U.S. trade war with Mexico, and hinted Canada would be open to negotiating a new deal without Mexico.

President Trump is hoping to have more members of his Cabinet on board this week. Senators are voting tomorrow night on banker Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s pick to lead the Treasury Department. Obama Administration holdover David Shulkin is also up for a Senate vote. He’s been tapped to lead the Department of Veteran’s affairs.

Shulkin’s path has been smooth so far, but that’s not the case for Mnuchin. Democrats complain that he failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures when he headed OneWest Bank.