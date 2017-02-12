× One dead, one injured in Hotel Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person has died and another injured after a shooting at Hotel Davenport on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Police say they received a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Sunday and arrived at the hotel on Brady Street to find two people suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One was treated and released. The second victim was a 29-year-old woman from Peoria, Illinois who was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

Davenport Police are still investigation the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 563-326-6125.