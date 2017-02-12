× No shortage of sunshine for this upcoming week

We’re in for a nice treat the rest of the week! Today will continue to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. It will be breezy, and a few gusts could be stronger than 30 mph.

The clear conditions stay with us tonight, and lows will be getting on the chilly side. Temps will be in the mid 20s.

Monday and Tuesday will be stellar! We’ll see abundant sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A slight cool down is in store for Wednesday with highs returning to the 30s, but the sunshine will stay with us through the rest of the week. It’s likely we’ll see the 50s again by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham