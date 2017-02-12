Models in Muscatine rock the runway for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Some special models strutted their stuff down the runway for a good cause.

Gilda's Club in Muscatine hosted its annual Runway Red Benefit.

The event is hosted to help provide support to people with cancer and their families.

"We really want to make sure that those that are impacted by cancer or even those with the cancer diagnoses or their friends and families but really making sure that they know that there's people out there to really around them and help them and support them," says Gilda Development Director Joy McMeekan.

Muscatine county has the highest rate of breast cancer in Iowa.

The state health registry estimated 255 new cancer diagnoses in Muscatine county last year.

Funds raised from the event will go towards support groups, a survivorship program, and other educational workshops.