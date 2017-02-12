× Education Department misspells tweet, corrects error with another typo

WASHINGTON , D.C.– It was a tough day on Twitter for the U.S. Department of Education, led by newly confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The agency tweeted out not one, but two incorrect messages.

Someone first tweeted a quote about education from civil rights activist W.E.B. DuBois. But, he name was misspelled.

Then, the agency tried to correct the mistake, but instead typed another mistake. The message read, “Post updated: Our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo.”

Finally, the agency sent out this tweet, with the correct spelling of W.E.B. DuBois’ name and a second, accurate “apology.”