STOCKTON, Iowa — The Durant Fire Department has confirmed on social media that everyone was able to get out of a Stockton home before it was completely destroyed by flames early Sunday morning.

Blue Grass, Durant, Buffalo, Walcott, Wilton and Montpelier fire crews were all on scene in the 3700 block of 150th Street this morning to get the fire under control.

WQAD News 8 will continue to update as more details become available.