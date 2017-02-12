× Clinton woman accused of attacking store owner with pickaxe

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton woman is in custody after attacking a store owner with a pickaxe.

Cassandra Doran, 25, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, third-degree burglary, and three counts of criminal mischief.

Clinton police say they were called to Gazebo Antiques and Collectibles around 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and found that Doran had entered the store and began breaking items inside with a pickaxe before striking the store owner several times.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Doran fled and a citizen at a neighboring business tackled her until police arrived.

Doran is also accused of causing damage to another building and vehicle on Main Avenue.