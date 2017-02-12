Baldwin gets ‘SNL’ its biggest ratings in six years, McCarthy returns as Spicer

Saturday’s episode gave Baldwin’s Trump his day in court over his travel ban, which has been blocked by federal courts. The twist? it was “The People’s Court.”

“SNL” also brought back Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after her popular sketch in the role last weekend.

Opening the show, McCarthy’s Spicer ate a giant piece of red gum and rode the press briefing room’s podium right into the White House press corps.

Trump has attacked the series and Baldwin’s impersonation on Twitter throughout the season saying that the actor’s “portrayal stinks” and that it’s “time to retire the boring and unfunny show.”

But the show is actually in the midst of a viewership revival this season, its 42nd.

“SNL” is averaging 7.4 million viewers an episode, according to NBC. Add in those who watch within a week and that number jumps to 10.6 million, the show’s biggest audience in 22 years.