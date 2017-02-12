Annual antique show celebrates 59th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois --The Rock Island Antique show is now as old as some of its vintage items.

Around 20 exhibits were filled with retro jewelry, furniture, and toys.

"One girl down at the end its the first time doing this show and she has wonderful display of oddities and ways to use them in today's world," says show promoter, Tammy Mendoza.

Hundreds of people from avid collectors to the average joe spectator filled the Plumbers and Pipefitting Union Hall.

This is the 59th anniversary of the event and show promoter Tammy Mendoza says they are looking forward to planning something special for next year.

"We really need to do something spectacular for our 60th anniversary because this is the longest antique show in the quad cities," says Mendoza.