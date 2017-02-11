Trump golfs with Japanese Prime Minister, tweets about cost of Mexican border wall

PALM BEACH, Florida– President Donald Trump is spending the weekend away from Washington. He spent his Saturday morning golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago Resort.

It’s the first time the president has hosted a foreign leader at his Florida estate. During a press conference yesterday, Abe said he hoped the golf outing would be a chance to discuss the future of the world, region, and Japan & the U.S.

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted about the wall he plans to build on the Mexican-American border. He tweeted, “I am reading that the great BORDER wall will cost more than the government originally though, but I have not gotten involved in the…”

He continued that statement, with a second tweet, nothing, “design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 fighter jet or the Air Force One program… price will come way down.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated the wall would cost as much as $21.6 billion.