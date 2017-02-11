Sage Sisters of Solidarity host pipeline resistance fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Sage Sisters of Solidarity held a "We Will Resist Action Fair" on Saturday, Feb. 11. It's a group of indigenous women taking a stand against President Donald Trump's support of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines.

Fairgoers listened to traditional Native American music, shopped for handmade jewelry, and wrote letters to local representatives.

"We are here to continue to spread awareness that this is still an ongoing fight, an ongoing battle," said Melisa Marroquin, Sage Sisters cofounder. "We're hoping that people don't get too relaxed and think the fight is over, it's far from over."

The Sage Sisters say that there is still time to write your local representatives about the pipeline. They say they have until Feb. 20 to send input to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the projects.

