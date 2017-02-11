× Rallies to defund Planned Parenthood held in Iowa, Illinois

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Protesters are slated to gather Saturday, Feb. 11, at Planned Parenthood offices in Iowa and Illinois as part of a nationwide movement to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

The website www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion. The website claims that 225 rallies are scheduled in 45 states for Saturday.

In Iowa, protests are scheduled Saturday for Planned Parenthood locations in Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs. Rallies in Illinois are slated for Peoria, Ottawa, and Springfield, among others.