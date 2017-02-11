Pleasant Valley High School hosts Robotic Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robots are taking over the Pleasant Valleys High School gym.

Twenty four teams will compete in the First Tech Challenge Robotics to qualify for the State of Iowa Championship.

"We usually build the robots from the ground up every year," says Pleasant Valley Senior Cameron Trentz.

The First Tech Challenge encourages students to experience the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"It looks like it's all about robots and part of it is, but part of it they learn life skills that are very valuable," says Pat Barnes, co-director of the eastern Iowa FTC super qualifier.

Teams competing included Davenport West, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High School.