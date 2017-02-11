× Looking ahead to a quiet stretch of weather

We have another mild day up ahead! Highs this afternoon will get pretty close to 50. We’ll see a few peeks of sunshine here and there, but the sky will remain mostly cloudy.

A few sprinkles are possible later tonight, but many of us will remain dry. Thanks to the cloud cover, overnight lows will remain in the low 30s.

Temperatures will drop off a little tomorrow, and it will be breezy at times with winds 15-25 mph from the northwest. There will be a gradual clearing of clouds through the day. Highs will climb into the low 40s.

The beginning of the work week is looking pretty nice! The 40s will stay with us for Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham