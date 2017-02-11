× It will feel more like March for Saturday night

What a Saturday! Temperatures warmed up very nicely into the upper 50s here in the Quad Cities. The cloud cover we saw will stick around for Saturday night. A few sprinkles or light showers may pass through areas well north and south of the Quad Cities. Most of us will remain dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will start out with some clouds, but we’ll see clearing through the day. It will be breezy with winds from the northwest at 15-25 mph. Some gusts may be stronger than that. While highs will be in the mid 40s, those winds will make it feel more like the 30s.

However, this week will resemble March more than February. Lots of sunshine will return for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be a touch cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s, but that will be the coolest day of the week. It’s likely we’ll be back in the 50s for the next weekend.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham