Electric blanket blamed as cause of Burlington home fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An electric blanket is blamed for starting a home fire in Burlington.

Fire crews responded to a basement fire in the 2000 block of Dill Street around 10 a.m Saturday, Feb. 11. Dark smoke could be seen coming from the home’s garage and basement area. The Burlington Fire Department says an operating electric blanket on a bed in the basement has been deemed the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, the fire caused more than $30,000 in damages. Firefighters left the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday.