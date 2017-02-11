Black Business Expo encourages growth, entrepreneurship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — February is Black History Month and Augustana College celebrated Saturday, Feb. 11, with its second annual Black Business Expo.

Local black-owned businesses networked with each other and showcased their products for the public. The expo is sponsored by the QC Empowerment Network, a group that connects black Quad City residents throughout the community.

This year's expo theme was "think big".

"Think big, we want our small business owners to start thinking big," said Tracy White, QC Empowerment Network Chair. "We want people to be able to hire, to move into a storefront, to open that second business. We provide the tools to help them get there."

In addition to dozens of vendors, this year's expo also got the students involved with a Shark Tank style entrepreneurship pitch competition judged by local business leaders.