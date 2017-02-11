× 24-year-old Iowa man pleads guilty to receiving child porn

CLARION, Iowa (AP) — A Clarion man pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving child pornography.

Jonathan Dean Sebert, 24, entered the plea Thursday, Feb. 9, the Globe Gazette reports. Prosecutors say he admitted that between August 2012 and January 2015, he knowingly received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A federal indictment says those images were found on a hard drive in his laptop computer.

Sebert remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing, which will take place on a later date. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to 20 years.