Winter still remains absent in the days ahead

Whew!! We made it to the end of the work week. A windy one it turned out to be as temperatures easily made their way in the upper 40s and lower 50s for daytime highs. It also produced some puddles out there as we were able to melt most if not all of the snow out there.

A few clouds will linger overnight but certainly not cold as lows will dip around the lower 30s.

By Saturday, temperatures will return around 50 as we’ll see even more clouds than sun. We could still have a passing drizzle or sprinkle Saturday night as a weak pacific front slides in. Otherwise, looking dry for the rest of the weekend with highs cooling back into the 40s starting Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

