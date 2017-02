× Suspects in videotaped beating to appear in Chicago court

CHICAGO (AP) — Four young adults charged with a hate crime in an attack on a mentally disabled man that was captured by a cellphone camera and shown live on Facebook are scheduled to return to court, where they’re expected to enter pleas in the case.

The four whose hearings are scheduled for Friday, February 10, 2017 in Chicago have been in custody since early January. At their first hearing, a judge called them a danger to society and refused to allow them to post bail.

According to a previous report, 18-year-olds Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper and Jordan Hill, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington each face hate crime, kidnapping and battery charges in connection with the attack.

The case gained international attention because the attack was shown on Facebook Live. On the video, the suspects are seen beating the schizophrenic victim and can be heard taunting him and shouting profanities against white people and then-President-elect Donald Trump.

The four also face aggravated kidnapping and other charges.

Read More: Drug use believed to be a factor in Chicago Facebook Live hate crime