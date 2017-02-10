Students learn about QC’s growing demand for health care professionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local high schoolers were able to get a first hand look at health care career opportunities available right here in the Quad Cities on Friday, Feb. 10.

The students learned through hands-on activities such as CPR, and an asthma simulator. The goal is to show students how they can get an education and a career in health care here in the QCs.

Health experts say locally, there's a shortage of health care professionals. Through education, they hope that will change.

"It connects what their impressions are of health careers with perhaps a little more of the reality of it because sometimes you might mention a career and they really don't have a good sense of what the person does in the field," said Lenore Knock with the Trinity College of Nursing.

Specifically in the QCs, health care experts say there is a demand for respiratory therapists and X-Ray technicians.