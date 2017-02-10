× Southern Iowa house fire kills two

BENTON, Iowa (AP) — An early morning house fire in the tiny southern Iowa community of Benton has left two people dead.

Ringgold County emergency crews were notified about the fire about 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, KCCI-TV reports.

The county sheriff’s office says when crews from the Mount Ayr Fire Department arrived, they found the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters pulled Linda Gale Haley, 68, and Robert Fey Haley, 71, out of the building. Firefighters attempted CPR but were unable to revive either person.

The state fire marshal is investigating the blaze.