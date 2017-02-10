Seeing these two maps puts our warm winter into perspective

In addition to the lack of snow, warm air will continue to break records across North America into next week. On Monday afternoon, below-zero wind chills will be almost 2,000 miles away from the Quad Cities. And think about this for a minute. That's wind chill, not temperature. Below-zero temperatures may only affect the northern tip of Canada. That is really out of the ordinary for Winter. Keep in mind, places at this high latitude only have a few hours of daylight in a day!
The warmer-than-normal weather pattern will continue across much of North America through the end of February.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen