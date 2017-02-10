Seeing these two maps puts our warm winter into perspective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret that we've had a very unusual winter season. We've only seen about 15 inches of snow all winter long and since the new year, we've had less than two inches! Compare our seasonal total to the unbelievable amount of snow in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, and you really see how "out of order" winter has been for us.

In addition to the lack of snow, warm air will continue to break records across North America into next week. On Monday afternoon, below-zero wind chills will be almost 2,000 miles away from the Quad Cities. And think about this for a minute. That's wind chill, not temperature. Below-zero temperatures may only affect the northern tip of Canada. That is really out of the ordinary for Winter. Keep in mind, places at this high latitude only have a few hours of daylight in a day!

The warmer-than-normal weather pattern will continue across much of North America through the end of February.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen