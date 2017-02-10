× Iowa national monument featured on U.S. quarter

A national monument in Iowa is being commemorated on U.S. money.

Quarters honoring Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, located along the Mississippi River, north of the Quad Cities. The coin is the first of five “America the Beautiful Quarters” coming out in 2017; No. 36 in the series.

Other quarters being released in 2017 are “Frederick Douglass National Historic Site,” “Ozark National Scenic Riverways,” “Ellis Island (Statue of Liberty National Monument)”, ” and “George Rogers Clark National Historic Park.”

On the tails side of the quarter, you see an aerial view of mounds, and inscriptions that say “EFFIGY MOUNDS,” “IOWA,” “2017,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Marc Landry, Superintendent of the United States Mint at Philadelphia, said the quarter “embodies the spirit” of Effigy Mounds’ sacred landscape. Adding that it “honors a special place where ancient people changed the landscape of their world in the most extraordinary way.”

The quarter is now in circulation, according to a report by Radio Iowa.

