Opening day of the Quad City Regional Auto Show

DAVENPORT--- Opening day for the Quad City Regional Auto Show is Friday, February 10, 2017, at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

This year people can choose from 12 different vehicles to test drive during all three days of the show. This year's show will display more than 150 new cars from 23 domestic and imported manufacturers.

Quad City Regional Auto Show volunteers spend hours getting ready for the show

"There's something for everyone at the auto show that's for sure, we like to have the opportunity for people to be able to kick a few tires, sit in the back seat and front seat, some of the things you just can't do at a dealership," says event coordinator Susan Shrader.

The auto show gave scholarships to high school students whose parents work in the auto industry. This year,17 students were awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

The show is open February 10th and 12th from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday.