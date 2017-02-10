× No charges filed yet in fatal Moline crash

MOLINE, Illinois — No charges have been filed in a deadly crash that killed a well known Moline man in December 2016.

Bob Moldenhauer, nicknamed the “Can Man”, was on his bicycle when he was hit and killed on Sixth Avenue in Moline. A witness says the woman driving the vehicle appeared to be speeding at the time, and had not cleared off her windshield properly.

Police say they turned over their case to the States Attorneys Office more than a month ago.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Rock Island County States Attorney John McGehee tells WQAD News 8 that his office is still reviewing evidence, but may make a decision on charges within a week to 10 days.