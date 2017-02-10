NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Valentine’s Day Cards and Decor for Under $10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you didn't know already (wink), Valentine's Day is coming up on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017. It's a pretty expensive holiday. The National Retail Federation expects U.S. Consumers to spend a total of $18.2 billion on their Valentines this year. $18.2 BILLION!

With that in mind, I went to the dollar store for inspiration for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. For less than $10, I was able to find a cheap/cute/cheeky way for your to make homemade Valentines and a fun decoration for your house, school, work, whatever!

The decoration is this heart garland from the blog, "Today's Every Mom." All you need is scissors, a stapler, and either card stock or a poster board. I used a big red poster board and cut it into 1-inch strips. This project is a win-win - it's easy and you have instant results!

The Valentines come from a couple sources - the bulk come from Real Simple Magazine (which is basically the Bible in my book) and this tea-themed one is from a blog called Visual Heart. I love these ideas, because they are creative, 3D, and completely homemade.

Have fun making these heart-filled crafts and have a VERY happy Valentine's Day!