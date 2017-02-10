NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Valentine’s Day Cards and Decor for Under $10

If you didn't know already (wink), Valentine's Day is coming up on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017. It's a pretty expensive holiday. The National Retail Federation expects U.S. Consumers to spend a total of $18.2 billion on their Valentines this year. $18.2 BILLION!
With that in mind, I went to the dollar store for inspiration for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. For less than $10, I was able to find a cheap/cute/cheeky way for your to make homemade Valentines and a fun decoration for your house, school, work, whatever!
The decoration is this heart garland from the blog, "Today's Every Mom." All you need is scissors, a stapler, and either card stock or a poster board. I used a big red poster board and cut it into 1-inch strips. This project is a win-win - it's easy and you have instant results!
The Valentines come from a couple sources - the bulk come from Real Simple Magazine (which is basically the Bible in my book) and this tea-themed one is from a blog called Visual Heart. I love these ideas, because they are creative, 3D, and completely homemade.
Have fun making these heart-filled crafts and have a VERY happy Valentine's Day!