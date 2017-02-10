× Memorial service held for Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A private memorial has been held for the Navy SEAL who was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen.

Cmdr. Jason Salata, a Navy spokesman, said Friday’s services were held in Virginia for Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens.

The 36-year-old’s unit is based in Virginia Beach. Owens grew up in Peoria, Illinois, and was married with three children.

Salata said Owens will be buried later at Arlington National Cemetery.

Owens is the first known U.S. military combat casualty since President Donald Trump took office.

Owens was killed late last month in a firefight that left 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants

Since joining the SEALs, Owens had earned two bronze stars, Joint Service Commendation and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal.