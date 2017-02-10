Kidnapping suspect has no criminal record in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Illinois -- The Geneseo man who is accused of kidnapping an Erie couple has no prior criminal convictions in the state.

Chad C. Schipper, 40, faces multiple felony charges, including home invasion, kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the abduction of Larry and Constance Van Oosten, a couple from Erie, Illinois.

The Van Oosten's were found safe on Thursday, February 10, 2017, in a rural Geneseo home owned by Schipper.

Police said Schipper led them on a high-speed chase before crashing outside Port Byron, Illinois, on Thursday. Schipper suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. For this reason, he has not yet been booked into the Whiteside County Jail.

Schipper doesn't appear to have any criminal history. A search of court records in Illinois only turns up traffic violations -- at least 10 of them, all for minor offenses like speeding.

Records also show Schipper is the owner of Schipper Financial Services, which is run out of a home on Wolf Road in Geneseo.

The connection between Schipper and the Van Oosten's is still unclear.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.