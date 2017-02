Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A roadway on I-80 in Davenport is reopened after a serious crash. The Iowa DOT reports that there as a crash between Exit 290: I:280; US 6 and Exit 284: County Road Y40.

The westbound lane was reopened around 6 p.m. Traffic was moving slow in both lanes.

No word yet on what caused the crash. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.