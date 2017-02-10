Goodwill wants your ex’s stuff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forget the fire pit and donate your ex's stuff to a good cause.

For years, Goodwill branches around the country have run a campaign called "Donate Your Ex's Stuff." Just in time for Valentine's Day, the nonprofit stores are turning heartbreak into a good deed.

Whether or not your local store is running the campaign, you can always join in anyway.

Goodwill has several locations in the Quad Cities area: 4664 44th St, Rock Island; 4805 22nd Ave, Moline; 2333 Cumberland Square Dr, Bettendorf; 5360 Villa Dr, Davenport; 805 W 35th St, Davenport