Clinton cruises to 72-41on home court.
Clinton scores home win over Burlington
-
Burlington ND Girls with the home win over Holy Trinity
-
Clinton gets rewarded with road win
-
Bettendorf stays undefeated in MAC
-
Central wins at home
-
Columbus Community beats Burlington ND
-
-
Assumption girls get another win at home
-
Northeast grabs the home win over Durant
-
Burlington edges River Queens
-
United Township gets home win over Galesburg
-
PV Spartans get home win over North
-
-
Muscatine gets home win over North Scott
-
West comes away with the road win at Clinton
-
Assumption wins on the road at Clinton