Assumption gets road win over Davenport North.
Assumption wins 7th game in MAC
-
North girls stay tied for MAC lead
-
North Scott gets road win at Assumption
-
Lady Knights get road win over Muscatine
-
Assumption wins close game against North
-
North Scott gets home win over Central
-
-
Davenport Central edges Assumption
-
North Scott wins at home against Assumption
-
Bettendorf beats Assumption by double digits
-
North gets MAC win over Burlington
-
Assumption wins on the road at Clinton
-
-
Bettendorf gets road win at Assumption
-
Assumption girls shoot their way to 8-point win
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA