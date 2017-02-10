× Arrest made in Muscatine attempted drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE — Police arrested a man in connection with an apparent drive-by shooting that happened on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

Arrested was Juan Gomez, 39. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of weapons by a felon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and failure to comply with the Iowa sex offender registry.

According to police, Gomez fired in the direction of a person standing next to a vehicle, striking the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Gomez has a lengthy criminal record in Iowa, including previous charges of criminal gang participation and reckless use of a firearm. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail without bond.