"Zombie Preparedness Month" is now a real thing in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois– No budget? No problem! Illinois state lawmakers got to work today, drafting a very important piece of legislation.

The month of October is now “Zombie Preparedness Month.” Despite its name, lawmakers aren’t anticipating a real-life zombie apocalypse. The new designation focuses on getting people in Illinois prepared for natural disaster, like making sure they have a stock pile of supplies, food, and water for at least 72 hours on hand.

Representative Chris Welch (D) proposed the resolution to the General Assembly. According to the “Chicago Tribune,” some of his peers reportedly laughed at first, but once they learned what the bill was about, it received unanimous support.

The first “Zombie Preparedness Month” will be this October, 2017.