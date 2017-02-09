Traffic lights will go up at site of deadly accident in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Traffic lights are set to be installed at a treacherous Moline intersection where a motorcyclist was killed on Monday, February 6, 2017.

"It's a dangerous intersection, has been for a long time," said Alderman David Parker, who represents the area.

On Monday, Terance Cavins died when a car ran into his green Kawasaki while driving up 7th Street near Valley View Drive.

There are just two stop signs and tons of traffic, and Alderman Parker says he talked to city engineering back in early August about installing lights. The project went out for bid just ten days ago.

"Monday came, it was just a tragic accident. Absolutely unfortunate. It just breaks my heart that happened especially when we're this close to having the permanent solution up," said Parker.

He said the mast arms for the traffic signals are being custom made, but in the meantime, in light of the deadly crash, temporary signals are being retrofitted and should be in place by the end of February.