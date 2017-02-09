× Snow melting weather ahead

Great to have that sunshine today! Unfortunately, we had a challenge taking advantage of it as temperatures only climbed in the lower 20s.

I’m not expecting these temperatures to drop too much tonight as the wind will begin to shift out of the warmer south and continue such right through Friday. My only concern is that hese warmer winds could create some fogginess over the snow covered ground in spots during the morning commute. We’ll keep an eye on that. We double our high from today as the mercury will reach around the 50 degree mark.

Temperatures will remain mild right through Saturday, where at the same time clouds will be moving in from the west. These clouds will squeeze out some light rain as early as that night before ending by sunrise on Sunday.

Still no real cold air out there as 40s starting Sunday will only cool around the upper 30s by this time next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here