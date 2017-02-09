QC Regional Auto Show opens Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Volunteers spent hours cleaning cars and prepping displays ahead of the Quad City Regional Auto Show. Organizers say this year set up took longer than usual because of a cold and messy surprise from Mother Nature.

"We didn't expect 2-inches of snow, so when you get that unexpected hitch, we had to get someone here to clean cars," said Michael Duffy, show director.

This is the first year that people will be able to test drive cars.

The event doors open 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the River Center in Davenport, and will run until Sunday.

