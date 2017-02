× No Powerball win in 2017 yet; jackpot stands at $285 million

There hasn’t been a Powerball winner since December 21, 2016; now the jackpot is standing at $285 million.

With the pot at $255 million, Wednesday’s drawing on February 8th drew no winners. There were, however, more than 33,900 prizes won in Illinois between $4 and $200.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 14-20-42-49-66 and the Powerball was 05.

The next drawing will be held Saturday, February 11.