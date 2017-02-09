Moline Leader Talks Caterpillar HQ Leaving, Deere Investment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe says Caterpillar's headquarters moving from Peoria to Chicago will have a 'psychological impact' on residents in the city.

Forsythe discussed Caterpillar during Good Morning Quad Cities' newest segment called 'Breakfast With,' where we invite a member of the community to have breakfast with WQAD News 8 at a restaurant in their city. Quad Cities U.S.A. Family Restaurant hosted Meteorologist Eric Sorensen on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

On January 31, 2017, Caterpillar announced it is moving its headquarters to the Chicago area and won't build a new complex in its current Peoria place. Sorensen asked Forsythe what would happen to Moline if Deere & Company would ever move its world headquarters out of the city.

"It would definitely be a psychological blow but a real economic blow for sure," Forsythe said. "We work really hard on our relationship with John Deere, and they're committed to the Quad Cities, so we're excited to have them here and to keep them."

Forsythe touched on many other topics in the city, especially new developments coming to John Deere Road and The Q passenger rail station. To see that web story, click here.