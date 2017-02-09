Man accused of abducting Erie couple charged with kidnapping

In connection with the Erie couple who police say were abducted, a Geneseo man is facing charges.

A statement from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said that 40-year-old Chad C. Schipper has been charged with home invasion, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Schipper’s bond has been set at $1 million, the statement said.

In a press conference Thursday morning, February 9, 2017, Sheriff Kelly Wilhelmi said the investigation started Wednesday when a bank in Albany called about a “possible abduction” of a customer and her husband.

Wilhelmi said as officers were investigating the alleged abduction, officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Schipper.  He then led them on a high speed chase that ended in a crash.

Schipper was arrested, Wilhelmi said.  The couple, Larry and Constance Van Oosten, were not in the vehicle but were found someplace in Geneseo.

Watch: Entire press conference on reportedly abducted couple from Erie

Constance VanOosten (photo from Whiteside Co Sheriff's Office)

Constance VanOosten (photo from Whiteside Co Sheriff’s Office)

Larry VanOosten (photo from Whiteside Co Sheriff's Office)

Larry VanOosten (photo from Whiteside Co Sheriff’s Office)