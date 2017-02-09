× Man accused of abducting Erie couple charged with kidnapping

In connection with the Erie couple who police say were abducted, a Geneseo man is facing charges.

A statement from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said that 40-year-old Chad C. Schipper has been charged with home invasion, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Schipper’s bond has been set at $1 million, the statement said.

In a press conference Thursday morning, February 9, 2017, Sheriff Kelly Wilhelmi said the investigation started Wednesday when a bank in Albany called about a “possible abduction” of a customer and her husband.

Wilhelmi said as officers were investigating the alleged abduction, officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Schipper. He then led them on a high speed chase that ended in a crash.

Schipper was arrested, Wilhelmi said. The couple, Larry and Constance Van Oosten, were not in the vehicle but were found someplace in Geneseo.

