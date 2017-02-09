× Former Moline mayors endorse Stephanie Acri

MOLINE, Illinois — Two former Moline mayors have endorsed Stephanie Acri for Moline mayor.

Don Welvaert and Stan Leach both endorsed Acri on Thursday, Feb. 9. Welvaert served from 2005-2013 and is currently the Moline Park Board President. Leach served from 1993-2005.

“Acri has exhibited strong leadership in her position as Alderman-at-Large, while maintaining a successful business and serving on multiple boards and committees throughout the Quad Cities community. She wants the best for Moline and has exhibited her knowledge and support of local businesses and the residents of Moline,” said Welvaert in a release on Thursday.

After a battle with the city to be on the ballot, Acri is writing as a write-in for mayor.

Friends of Stephanie Acri are hosting a public brain-storming discussion at 7 am. Friday, Feb. 10, at Milltown Coffee in Moline. The conversation will focus on Moline’s 2nd Ward neighborhood.

Primary election night is Feb. 28, and the general election will be held in April.