Ex-Tama police chief pleads guilty to theft, lying to agent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials say a former eastern Iowa police chief has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing a police gun and lying to a federal agent.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says 47-year-old Jeffrey Filloon, of Toledo, Iowa, pleaded guilty to the counts Thursday, Feb. 9, in Cedar Rapids’ federal courthouse. In exchange, other counts were dropped.

Authorities have accused Filloon of taking at least three firearms and four vehicles from the Tama Police Department between August 2013 and March 2015. Authorities say he sold the guns to a pawn shop and the vehicles at a salvage yard.

Filloon faces up to 15 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.