Davenport students get ‘hands on learning’ at the Putnam through new Immer5e program

DAVENPORT-- For students at a Davenport elementary school, class is in session, but not in a school.

Fifth graders from Fillmore Elementary spent the week of February 5-10 learning at the Putman Museum.

Organizers stress the week was not a field trip. The students still were taught all school subjects. But being at the museum gave them a more hands on lesson.

They got a history lesson using the museum's Egypt exhibit. They got a biology lesson with the Ocean Experience exhibit, and even science and math in the museum's upper hall's Simpler Machine's interactive display.

It's all part of a new program called Immer5e Experience where the Davenport school district partnered with the museum.

"This allows them to incorporate technology and all the things they learn in the classroom in a completely different way. it's more of a hands on experience. many of them have never even been to the Putnam so we're allowing them to do things they've never been able to do," says fifth grade teacher Laura Zelnio.

Zelnio says the kids had so much fun, they are sad Friday is their last day.